V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 8,760,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,153. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

