V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. Stock Up 7.1 %

VFC opened at $17.61 on Monday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

