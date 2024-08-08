V2X’s (VVX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 33,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of V2X by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of V2X by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

