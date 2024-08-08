VAALCO Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of VAALCO Energy in a report released on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGY. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,417,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 134,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

