Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 125,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 4,529,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,883. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

