Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,995.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after buying an additional 232,927 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.37. 1,418,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

