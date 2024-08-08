Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,805 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 33,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

