Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.60. 1,728,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.