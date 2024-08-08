Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,091,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.33. 2,084,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

