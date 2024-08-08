Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.49. 744,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

