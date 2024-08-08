Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.98. 829,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.20 and its 200-day moving average is $568.52.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

