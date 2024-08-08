Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $10.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $750.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,176. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $718.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

