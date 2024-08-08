Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $9.85 on Thursday, reaching $240.52. 6,642,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 447.45, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

