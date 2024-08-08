Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $72.13. 4,444,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,476. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

