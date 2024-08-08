Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

