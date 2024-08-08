Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,873 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,811,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,414,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

