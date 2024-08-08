Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,661,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

