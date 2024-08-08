Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 15,216,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,980,205. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

