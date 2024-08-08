Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,993. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

