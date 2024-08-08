Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 150,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 121,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

