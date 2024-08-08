Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,179.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,481.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 86,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.13. The company had a trading volume of 709,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.