Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,926,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,436. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

