Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 178,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,155. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

