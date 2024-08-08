Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. 6,078,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.