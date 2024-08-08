Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 230,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 142,853 shares.The stock last traded at $305.17 and had previously closed at $316.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,459,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

