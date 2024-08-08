Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 987,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Vestis news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan acquired 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $150,120.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,483.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan bought 12,975 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $150,120.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,483.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 339,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,361 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vestis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vestis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

