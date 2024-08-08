VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:GSEO)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:GSEO traded up GBX 1.06 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.66 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,564. The stock has a market cap of £312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,773.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.31. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.20 ($1.06).

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

