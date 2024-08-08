VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:GSEO)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Up 1.4 %
LON:GSEO traded up GBX 1.06 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.66 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,564. The stock has a market cap of £312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,773.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.31. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.20 ($1.06).
About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
