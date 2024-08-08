Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

VIAV opened at $7.44 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

