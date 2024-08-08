VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1418 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.92.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

