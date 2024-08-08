VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.46

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.4613 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $17.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

UEVM traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

