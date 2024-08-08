VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

CFO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 18,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.