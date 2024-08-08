VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
CFO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 18,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
