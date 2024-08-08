VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $74.34.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
