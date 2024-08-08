Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Virginia Gambale Sells 5,400 Shares

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.