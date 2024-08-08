Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13. 56,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 50,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $623,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

