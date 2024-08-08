Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:VSH traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 2,176,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

In related news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

