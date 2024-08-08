Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 1.7 %
VPG stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 31,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,836. The stock has a market cap of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Precision Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.