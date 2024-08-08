Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 1.7 %

VPG stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 31,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,836. The stock has a market cap of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 62,186 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

