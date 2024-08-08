Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of VPG traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 153,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,017. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VPG. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

