Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 153,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,017. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

