Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -345.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

