Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 8.6%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.72. 119,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 630,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,743. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

