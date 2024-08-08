Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 106,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,412,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $780.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

