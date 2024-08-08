Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Margherita D. Valle Sells 620,878 Shares

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($547,483.48).

Margherita D. Valle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Margherita D. Valle acquired 327,129 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £235,532.88 ($301,000.49).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.73. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

