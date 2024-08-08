Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vontier by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $220,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 276.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 947,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

