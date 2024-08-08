Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.35 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

