Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 126,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

