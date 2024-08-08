Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,531. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.