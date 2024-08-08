Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vulcan Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:VMC traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,531. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87.
Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials
Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials
In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Materials
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.