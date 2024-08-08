W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

Shares of WRB opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

