Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,471,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

