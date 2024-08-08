Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.45. 6,097,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,300,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Specifically, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.