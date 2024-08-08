Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4113048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

